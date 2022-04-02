KWWSPCA COLUMN: Bobby reunited with his kitten Rosie

We took a lovely one year old kitten into our care last week. She was found in Newbridge covered in a strong-smelling oily substance.

We took her to the vet who found no health issues with her so we started the process of removing the thick oil over a number of days. It is most likely that she either jumped into or fell into the oil. The daily washes succeeded in bringing her coat back to a good condition.

We put her picture up on our Facebook page but nobody came forward to claim her. Unfortunately she wasn't microchipped.

Luckily after a few days someone recognised the picture and notified the owner.

The kitten is called Rosie and is treasured by the owner's young son Bobby who had been searching for her all around Newbridge for the past week. He was recently reunited with Rosie and she was delighted to see him again after her adventure.

Barney’s legacy

Thanks very much to a woman called Gillian who left in some dog food and dog collars to the shelter. They belonged to her beloved dog Barney who had passed away after twenty great years of friendship.

Noah’s Ark auction

Our charity shop Noah's Ark will be starting our April on line auction shortly. There are lots of bargains and really interesting items for sale and these can be viewed on the KWWSPCA Noah's Ark Facebook page.

The next big event is the KWWSPCA Easter Egg Hunt and Dog Walk which takes place on Good Friday, April 15, at Punchestown Racecourse. The Easter Egg Hunt starts at 2pm and will continue until about 4pm. The Dog Walk starts at 3pm.

Everyone is welcome. There is no entry charge, but donations would be very welcome. We meet just inside the main gate to the Racecourse, in the car park on the left.

There is no need to register beforehand, just turn up on the day. This is always a great day and very popular with young children.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

