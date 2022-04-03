KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Elegance and opportunity in €1.2 million Naas property

A beautiful family home on a large plot in Naas, on which a buyer could build two other houses, is on the market with Coonan Property for €1.2 million.

Sylvan Banks is a beautiful family home which also has full planning permission for two three-bedroom homes with a separate entrance. According to the selling agent, this lot is in a superb location, very close to Naas Town Centre.

The sale of the property is by private treaty with a guide price of €1,200,00 which is reflective of the enormous potential on offer here.

The house itself is a large residence reached via electric wooden gates and a tarmacadam drive. It spans over 2,500 sq. ft and has four large bedrooms, two of which are en-suite.

The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and there are plenty of reception rooms including a family room, a split-level living and formal dining space and a conservatory.

This home is filled with quality features including marble countertops, a cast-iron fireplace, high calibre flooring, coving and cornicing.

The decor is endearing and elegant and offers very generous living quarters for the whole family. Outside there is a mature garden surrounded by trees and hedging for maximum privacy. The adjoining site is a real opportunity for somebody to develop two properties and possibly more depending on planning.

Sylvan Banks is close to the heart of Naas yet still feels quiet and peaceful.

For further information please contact Jill Wright of Coonan Property at 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.