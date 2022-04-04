Gardaí seek information about Kildare road accident yesterday morning

Naas garda station
Gardai in Naas are investigating a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on April 3 at Staplestown, Donadea.
The incident occurred at 1.20am.
The collision took place close to St Kevin’s GAA Club. One male was seriously injured and remains in a stable condition in Beaumont Hospital.
Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to this collision or to anyone who may have dashcam footage from this location, to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.