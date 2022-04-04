Search

04 Apr 2022

Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run near Kildare border

Crash happened near gates of Knockbeg College

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

04 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Gardaí have reopened a road near Graiguecullen where a motorcyclist was badly injured but they continue to appeal for information on crash which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Laois Garda say they reopened the Sleaty Road near the borders with Carlow and Kildare soon after 9pm on Sunday evening, April 3.

The road was closed soon after 4.30pm on Sunday when a man aged in his 60s was severely injured when his motorbike was in collision with another vehicle near the gates of Knockbeg College secondary school.

Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash but are treating the incident as a hit and run as the other vehicle was not at the scene of the accident when the injured motorcyclist was discovered. The man had to be airlifted to hospital in Dublin by helicopter.

Gardaí also asked anybody who may have information surrounding what happened to get in touch with them. They are particularly interested in anybody who was on the road on Sunday afternoon and has dash cam footage to get in touch with them.

While a narrow rural road, the Sleaty Road is relatively busy as it acts as a link route between Carlow town and Athy in County Kildare.

If you can assist, gardaí ask that you contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674122 or any garda station.

