Driver who tested positive for 'a number of drugs' arrested by Kildare gardaí

File Pic
Kildare gardaí have arrested a driver who tested positive for 'a number of drugs', it has been confirmed.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter: "The Naas Roads Policing Unit were patrol on the M7 recently, when they observed this car been driven in an erratic manner.
"The car was stopped & the driver proceeded to test positive for a number of drugs and they were arrested.
"Proceedings to follow," the account added.
The post was attached with a picture that showed that the motorist tested positive for cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines.
