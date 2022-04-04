Search

04 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Gardai issue appeal for information on two teenage brothers missing in midlands

Reporter

04 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two brothers Patrick O'Brien, aged 15 years and John Brooklyn O'Brien, aged 16 years, who are missing from their home in Birr, Co. Offaly since Sunday, March, 27.

Both boys left home at approximately 5pm on Sunday afternoon.  

Patrick is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes. When Patrick was last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top and tracksuit bottoms and black nike runners.  John Brooklyn is described as being 6' 2" in height, of medium build and has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms and green nike runners 

It is believed that the boys may be in the area's of Edenderry or Carbury.

Gardaí and Patrick and John Brooklyn’s family are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information of the brothers whereabouts is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

