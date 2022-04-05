Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, April 5

The death has occurred of Liam Kelly

Tralee, Kerry / Kill, Kildare / Dublin



Kelly, Liam (Kill, Co. Kildare, late of Knockanish, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Kellogs and Odlums), April 3rd, 2022 peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and partner. Sadly missed by his loving family, children Mark, Orla and Ian, partner Claire, 11 grandchildren, sister Maureen, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saggart on Thursday (7th April) arriving for 11am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Newcastle Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart

Messages of sympathy may be placed in the condolence section below. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

The death has occurred of Ann Conway (née Mooney)

38 Tullyglass Crescent, Shannon, Clare / Rathangan, Kildare



Formerly of New Street, Rathangan, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and her brother Anthony.

Deeply missed by her loving family sons Mel, Stephen, Aidan, Cathal and Rossa, daughters-in-law Maria, Andrea, Siobhan and Michelle, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence (eircode V94 HC62) this Wednesday (6th April) from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Arriving for funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate Church Shannon at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.facebook.com/Shannon.Parish.Killaloe/

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

The death has occurred of Tom DOWLING

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Kilcullen, Kildare



It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tom Dowling on 3rd April 2022. Beloved husband of the late Colette and loving father of Susan, Barry and Emma. Very sadly missed by his loving son and daughters, daughter in-law Cathy, sons in-law Graham and Joe, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchild, Lana, Matthew, Eden, Robyn, baby Sam, Jessica, Oisín, Conor and Sean, sister Fionnuala and brother in-law Dick, partner Catherine, nieces, nephews, extended family and great friends, especially in Castlewarden Golf Club.

Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Noel Farrell

Ardreigh, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phyllis, sons Frank and Colin, sister Cora, daughters-in-law Linda and Brenda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Liam, Nicole, Jacqueline and Shauna, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eir Code R14 TX26) on Tuesday evening (5th April) from 6pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.