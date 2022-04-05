Essential works taking place in this South Kildare region today

File pic
Essential works will take place at a region in South Kildare today.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that the works will take place in Ballyroe, Athy, from 9am-6pm.
"This will affect Ballyroe and surrounding area with low pressure or loss of supply during works," KCC added.
