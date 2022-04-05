Search

05 Apr 2022

LATEST: Man seen with a gun in his hand on the street prior to Kildare security van robbery

Incident

Latest: Man seen with a gun in his hand on the street prior to Kildare security van robbery

Main Street, Clane

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

05 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A man allegedly seen with a gun in his hand prior to an armed raid at a security van in a Kildare town has admitted robbery at Naas Circuit Court.

Graham Doyle, 35, whose address was given as Apartment 11, The Iona, Prospect Hill, Finglas, was originally charged with an allegation of having a handgun with intent to commit an indictable offence at Main Street, Clane, on May 30 2019.

At Naas Circuit Court, sitting in Drogheda, on March 29 he pleaded guilty to robbery at Main Street, Clane, on May 30, 2019.

Read more Kildare news

Detective Garda Wayne Kelly told Naas District Court previously that CCTV images were taken from locations on Main Street and Prosperous Road in Clane.

It was claimed the images showed the defendant on the street near Jones’s pub and he had a gun in his hand.

That hearing was told that €50,000 was stolen during the incident and the security van was located near the town’s AIB branch.

At that time an application for bail was opposed by Garda Darren Moulton, alleging the driver was threatened by the defendant who was wearing a cap and sunglasses and took the cash box from the vehicle.

At that time it was not known if the handgun was real or an imitation model.

Defending barrister Karla Ray argued the CCTV footage was very vague and the defendant was not seen in it.

Applying for bail, which was refused by Judge Desmond Zaidan, Ms Ray said there was no evidence that the defendant was present.

The District Court was told the defendant would contest the case and assert his innocence.

The case has now been adjourned to Naas Circuit Court on May 12.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media