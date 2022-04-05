Search

05 Apr 2022

NEW: Bottle of Kildare whiskey found in doctor's bag could fetch €14k at auction

The bottle of whiskey, the newspaper and the doctor's bag / PHOTO: whiskeybidder.com

A rare 142-year-old bottle of  whiskey distilled in Monasterevin could fetch €14,000 at an auction.

The vintage bottle of Cassidy's Whiskey was found wrapped in a newspaper dated 1899 in a doctor’s Gladstone bag in a wardrobe.

The Whiskey Bidders website said: "The condition is quite good. There is some label damage but again this bottle is over 140 years old!

"This is part of Irish Whiskey history, a super rare bottle from 1880. Cassidy's were a distillery based in Monasterevin Co Kildare which have been closed now for over 100 years.

"A similar bottle sold recently on a auction for €23,000, that bottle did have a slightly better label. We expect to see huge interest in this lot!"

The Cassidy family made whiskey from 1784 until 1921 at their mill in Monasterevin.

