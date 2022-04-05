NEW: Bottle of Kildare whiskey found in doctor's bag could fetch €14k at auction

The bottle of whiskey, the newspaper and the doctor's bag / PHOTO: whiskeybidder.com
A rare 142-year-old bottle of whiskey distilled in Monasterevin could fetch €14,000 at an auction.
The vintage bottle of Cassidy's Whiskey was found wrapped in a newspaper dated 1899 in a doctor’s Gladstone bag in a wardrobe.
The Whiskey Bidders website said: "The condition is quite good. There is some label damage but again this bottle is over 140 years old!
"This is part of Irish Whiskey history, a super rare bottle from 1880. Cassidy's were a distillery based in Monasterevin Co Kildare which have been closed now for over 100 years.
"A similar bottle sold recently on a auction for €23,000, that bottle did have a slightly better label. We expect to see huge interest in this lot!"
The Cassidy family made whiskey from 1784 until 1921 at their mill in Monasterevin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.