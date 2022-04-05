"Life is not all about making money..." Kildare business owners closing for family reasons

Search

05 Apr 2022

"Life is not all about making money..." Naas business owners closing for family reasons

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

05 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

The owners of a business based in Ladytown Business Park have announced they are closing down soon after eight years to devote more time to family. 

Electric Autos Car Sales run by Philip and Siobhan Fitzgerald has sold hundreds of electric vehicles to customers and have made a major contrbution to sustainable transport since 2014.

The couple said their office/garage in Ladytown Business Park will be gradually winding things over the next few months.

In  a statement on Facebook, Philip said:  "I already have a full time career and a busy family life and myself and Siobhan are going to take time to ourselves for us and our family."

Philip added: "Family time is precious and you can’t get back and life is not all about making money it’s about making memories."

Philip thanked staff, friends and oher businesses that helped Electric Autos over the years.

He also extended his gratitude to to the "absolutely fabulous customers". 

Reflecting on the early days of the business, Philip added: "We had a great start in business as we grew out of each premises. "We sold hundreds of Electric Cars and got lots of people into their first electric car.
"In the early days when Electric cars only did 120 km per charge and you had either mainly the Nissan LEAF or Zoe and the network was terrible there were still lots of early adopters that were not afraid to make that change."

