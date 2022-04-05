Search

05 Apr 2022

Kildare houses site 'has abnormal costs'

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

05 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

A piece of land in Naas earmarked for housing development is now not believed to be suitable for that purpose.

Plans to provide social housing on Rathasker Road have been delayed.

It had been hoped to build 48 homes on the land.

A Naas Municipal District meeting heard that Kildare County Council had been approached by Cluid, the housing agency, with a view to developing the site.

Cluid prepared a number of design proposals and because the site consists of made ground, man made or artificial materials,  extensive site investigation works were undertaken.

The results of this work indicate that the abnormal costs associated with developing the site, based on current design proposals, are prohibitive.

KCC is engaging with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage “to address these costs.”

