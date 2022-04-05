Search

05 Apr 2022

Kildare's train customers are paying too much for the service

Cost

Newbridge train station

Newbridge train station

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

05 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare residents using train services are paying too much.

Monasterevin councillor Kevin Duffy said that a family (two adults and two children) trip to Dublin from the canalside town cost €85.50  by rail (including a parking fee) - and would have cost €6.50 by car.

Alternatively the trip by Dublin Coach from Kildare Village would have cost €20.

He called for a feasibility study by “the relevant authority bodies”  to support the expansion of the “short hop” and “leap card” system to all train stations in Kildare.

Cllr Kevin Duffy

He said this would drive a “cultural commuter shift'' towards rail “to achieve our climate action targets.”

“We have to do more to change attitudes to public transport, even at weekends,” he told a Kildare County Council meeting on March 28.

Cllr Aoife Breslin said some students are paying €100 a week to travel to college from Athy.

Cllr Peter Hamilton asked what obstacles exist to using the ”leap card” throughout County Kildare.

“The extension of the commuter zone is a long time coming,” the Green Party councillor said.

Read more Kildare news

KCC official Evelyn Wright said that the setting of fares on the rail and bus services is a matter for the NTA, Transport for Ireland and Irish Rail.

“However, Kildare County Council made a submission to the Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy 2022-2042 in January in which an observation was made to the NTA on the issue of bus and rail fares from towns in County Kildare.”

Ms Wright said KCC has asked that  the fares be reviewed, particularly those towns that are outside the short hop zone.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media