Two trucks destroyed by blaze in South Kildare

Two trucks were destroyed by a blaze in a South Kildare industrial estate, it has been confirmed.

According to Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Niall O' Riordan, a fire was reported on the night of April 4 at a premises in the Woodstock Industrial Estate, Athy.

He explained: "The initial alert to the incident was at around 8.43pm, with Athy being the first station in attendance and later joined by crews from Monasterevin and Stradbally.

"The rostered senior fire officer for Kildare was also alerted to the incident and responded to the scene.

"Two trucks were involved in the fire and which also involved plastic storage bins and batteries which were being recycled.

"A small diesel spill was also dealt with and contained on site," Mr O' Riordan added.

Labour councillor Mark Leigh, Athy

Athy Labour councillor Mark Leigh also said that the fire was put out by about 9.50pm, and that no injuries were reported.

He also commended the firefighters for 'their bravery and for making sure that everyone was kept at a safe distance.'