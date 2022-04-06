Busy Kildare hotel gets the green light for outdoor terrace

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission to the Courtyard Hotel in Leixlip for a new expansion.
The way has been cleared for Moriarty Investments Limited to construct an external first floor terrace.
The terrace will be 101 square meters in size and adjoin the first floor lounge bar of the hotel located on the Main Street of the town.
Planning permission was originally applied for in July last year.
The estimated cost of the project is over €200,000, according to Construction Information Services.
