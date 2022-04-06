Kildare art gallery to host exhibition throughout April

Josephine Grant's "Rhododendrons and Chinese Screen" Watercolour
The Kilcock Art Gallery will host an exhibition of artist Josephine Grant's watercolours entitled "Personal Reflections".
The exhibition will run until April 30.
The opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm and by appointment.
View Josephine's Interview on "Th Artist's Well" on the YouTube link: https://youtu.be/ HjrSx2cbwIg
The Kilcock Art Gallery is located at Exit 8 on the N4.
