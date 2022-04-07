KILDARE UPDATE: Barrow Blueway over 50% complete

File photo
The Barrow Blueway is over 55% complete and is on target for completion by the end of the year.
Senator Mark Wall said work on the Milltown to Athy link is to start from May to August.
“The Barrow Blueway is already attracting large crowds of locals from a recreational point of view, using this great amenity daily and weekly. A number of businesses have opened along the route already and more are on the way," he said.
"As we begin to see tourists come into the country this very positive attraction in South Kildare can be a game changer for potential employment and business. It is already a success because of the amount of local people already using it. I look
forward to its completion and opening, which will benefit this area of west and south Kildare and parts of county Laois."
