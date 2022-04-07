Kildare hospitality sector getting ready for bumper season with Easter holidays, Punchestown, staycations and overseas visitors to come

The local hospitality sector in Kildare is finally getting back to normal for the first time in almost two years — but some pubs, restaurants and hotels may still struggle to hire enough staff for a busy summer ahead.

Traders are getting ready for an upsurge in business with the Easter holidays, Punchestown Festival, family staycations and overseas tourists to come.

County Kildare Chamber said it hopes that hundreds of these hospitality workers laid off at the start of the pandemic will be recruited in coming weeks.



Chamber chief executive Allan Shine also said he expects to see a jobs boost in the hospitality sector as venues get ready for locals celebrating events like weddings, Communions, Confirmations, anniversaries and birthdays.

Mr Shine told the Leader: “New jobs are being created in all towns and villages across Kildare.”

He added: “And we expect job announcements to be announced in the coming days in Kildare that will be very welcomed.”

Sounding a positive note for the weeks ahead, Mr Shine said: “As the hospitality sector continues to recover from the past two years, we expect the numbers in Kildare to reduce over the next number of weeks.”

There are still over 2,000 people remaining on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) — a big drop from nearly 30,000 two years ago but still the fifth highest county in the Ireland.

But Mr Shine said: “Thankfully the numbers continue to fall that are on the PUP in Kildare.

“The scheme was closed for new applications in January and remaining PUP recipients, if eligible, will start transitioning to standard jobseekers’ payments from this week.

Mr Shine added: “The scheme was vital during the pandemic and was a huge support for workers and their families.

“Over €9 billion in payments have been issued to workers.”

One premises that has seen an uplift in trade in recent days is Bradbury’s Cafe, Bakery and Deli in Newbridge town.

Assistant manager Reda Akeliene said: “We are very busy at the moment. We have all our regular customers back and there are also lots more people dropping in at the weekend, especially if the weather is nice and families are out and about.

“People are ordering cakes for various celebrations so that is good to see.”

Bradbury’s will also be increasing its outdoor seating capacity on the Main Street to 40 for the summer months in a bid to maximize trade.

Ms Akeliene added: “People like to sit outside especially if the sun is shining so we want to offer that to customers.”

Bradybury’s may also have to hire extra workers to cope with a seven-day roster.

Swans on the Green in Naas said a two-week burst of sunshine in late March kickstarted a new ‘feel good factor’ following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Proprietor of the family greengrocers, deli and coffee shop, Larry Swan said: “The sunshine really brings people out walking, cycling and driving and they’re stopping in for coffee, sandwiches or ice cream.”

He added: “Punchestown will be very big for us this year because the crowds will be back.

“You will have UK visitors staying in hotels and guesthouses in Naas and they’re be out in the morning sight-seeing around the town and coming in to us.

“After Punchestown, that will lead right into the start of the summer season.”

The Chamber has estimated the festival will deliver a €100m economic boost.

Mr Swan added: “We’re lucky in that we’re on the edge of town and there’s plenty of parking around us.”

Mr Swan also said the increase in population in the Naas area is helping local businesses.







