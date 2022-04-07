Sexton starts as Leinster side named for Round of 16 clash against Connacht

The Leinster Rugby team has been named to face Connacht in the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 tomorrow evening at the Sportsground (Kick Off 8pm - LIVE on BT Sport and RTÉ Radio One).

The return leg between the sides takes place next Friday, April 15, at Aviva Stadium.

Having integrated some of the returning internationals into the lineup for last weekend's win at Thomond Park, Cullen has added captain Johnny Sexton into the matchday squad this week.

The St Mary's College man will be joined in the half-backs by Luke McGrath, playing inside the same back line that started against Munster.

Hugo Keenan remains at full-back with Jimmy O'Brien, scorer of four tries in Leinster's last European outing, and James Lowe on the wings.

Garry Ringrose once again partners Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

In the pack, Cullen has made wholesale changes to the front five with Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony and Josh Murphy coming in.

Behind them, the back row of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan goes unchanged.

The replacements bench contains James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Ala'alatoa, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne and Ciarán Frawley.

Leinster Rugby team v Connacht (appearances in brackets):

15. Hugo Keenan (39)

14. Jimmy O'Brien (46)

13. Garry Ringrose (95)

12. Robbie Henshaw (61)

11. James Lowe (60)

10. Johnny Sexton CAPTAIN (178)

9. Luke McGrath (168)

1. Cian Healy (242)

2. Dan Sheehan (22)

3. Tadhg Furlong (120)

4. Ross Molony (132)

5. Josh Murphy (56)

6. Caelan Doris (48)

7. Josh van der Flier (107)

8. Jack Conan (110)

Replacements:

16. James Tracy (140)

17. Ed Byrne (81)

18. Michael Ala'alatoa (17)

19. Devin Toner (277)

20. Max Deegan (81)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (109)

22. Ross Byrne (121)

23. Ciarán Frawley (48)

Referee - Karl Dickson (RFU)