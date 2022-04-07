Search

07 Apr 2022

Seven Kildare teens graduate from Foróige Leadership for Life Programme

The seven graduates at the Foróige Leadership for Life graduation in NUIG

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Seven teens from Celbridge GAA club have graduated from the Dermot Earley Youth Leadership Initiative.

The programme is a partnership between Foróige and the GAA and accredited by the National University of Galway. They were awarded with a Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action in NUIG last Saturday, April 2.   

The graduates are: Eoghan Lynch, Abbie Pimlott, Georgia Mooney, Niamh Barnes, Simone Reilly, Saveliy Hahajev, Dara James Flynn.

315 young people graduated from the North and South of Ireland on Saturday April 2nd having completed the Foróige Leadership for Life Programme. By completing the programme, these young leaders learned valuable skills that they will use now and in their future lives. They also used their skills to make a difference in their own communities by completing community action projects.

Some of the projects undertaken involved spearheading campaigns to raise awareness for issues such as climate change, mental health and equality. Others brought their communities together by organising events and social gatherings.

Bryan Gavin, Senior Youth Officer with responsibility for the Leadership for Life Programme said "Today's graduation is even more special for these young people and their families, as they completed much of  the programme during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Many of them had to complete the programme online and change their original ideas for their projects. Receiving their qualification today is a testament to the commitment and resilience of the young people we work with in Foróige. They should all be so proud of what they have achieved"

Speaking at the graduation, Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige said “The Leadership for Life Programme is an opportunity for young people to harness their leadership skills in a way that can be life changing. They learn critical thinking, problem solving, empathy, resilience, self-reflection, teamwork and great communication skills in a safe, supportive and fun environment. 

“Every year we witness the remarkable difference this programme makes to young people and communities right across Ireland. Foróige is immensely proud of the Leadership for Life Programme, of the volunteers, staff and partners who deliver it and of our ground-breaking  partnership with NUI Galway.  But today is all about the graduates and I congratulate each and every one of you for your immense achievement - I can’t wait to see where your leadership journey takes you from here.” Mr. Campbell finished.

To learn more about the programme visit www.foroige.ie/leadership

