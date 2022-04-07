Search

07 Apr 2022

Did you play the Lotto in Lidl Naas? Kildare punters told to check tickets for last chance of claiming big cash prize

Time to claim runs out this week

Did you play the Lotto in Lidl Naas? Kildare punters told to check tickets for last chance of claiming big cash prize

The winning ticket was bought in Lidl Naas. Picture via Googlemaps

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Kildare punters who had a Lidl Lotto flutter in the early weeks of January should check their pockets and handbags for the ticket - or they are at risk of missing a €33,000 cash windfall.

A Lotto player has just one day left to claim a Match 5 prize worth €33,181. The deadline to submit a winning ticket for the January 8 draw is close of business on Friday, April 8, as ticketholders have just 90 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

The winning ticket, which is now worth €33,181, was purchased on the day of the draw at Lidl Naas in Newhall Retail Park in Naas, Co Kildare.

The winning Lotto numbers for the Saturday, January 8, 2022, draw were: 04, 08, 19, 35, 36, 41 and the bonus was 23.

A National Lottery spokesperson has issued a final appeal to Lotto players in Kildare to check their old tickets.

“With just one day to go until the claim deadline of the outstanding Lotto Match 5 prize won on January 8, we are eager to hear from the winning ticket holder," they said. "The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact our prize claims team immediately on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their outstanding prize.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media