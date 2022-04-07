Did you play the Lotto in Lidl Naas? Kildare punters told to check tickets for last chance of claiming big cash prize

Kildare punters who had a Lidl Lotto flutter in the early weeks of January should check their pockets and handbags for the ticket - or they are at risk of missing a €33,000 cash windfall.

A Lotto player has just one day left to claim a Match 5 prize worth €33,181. The deadline to submit a winning ticket for the January 8 draw is close of business on Friday, April 8, as ticketholders have just 90 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

The winning ticket, which is now worth €33,181, was purchased on the day of the draw at Lidl Naas in Newhall Retail Park in Naas, Co Kildare.

The winning Lotto numbers for the Saturday, January 8, 2022, draw were: 04, 08, 19, 35, 36, 41 and the bonus was 23.

A National Lottery spokesperson has issued a final appeal to Lotto players in Kildare to check their old tickets.

“With just one day to go until the claim deadline of the outstanding Lotto Match 5 prize won on January 8, we are eager to hear from the winning ticket holder," they said. "The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact our prize claims team immediately on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their outstanding prize.”