Free books and more for all Kildare children starting school this September

Every Kildare child starting primary school this September will be able to get a free book bag from their local library.

Youngsters and their parents or guardians can collect the bags at any Kildare library, and the book bags will be available in both English and as Gaeilge.

Each My Little Library book bag contains three books on starting school, making friends and being comfortable being yourself; a story card on going to the library; a postcard the child can write or draw on and send to their new teacher, or bring to give to the teacher on their first day at school; their very own library card and special ‘My Little Library’ cardholder

The My Little Library bag and its contents are for the children to keep.

Parents do not have to pre-order the bags. Libraries Ireland and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth have provided enough bags for each child in Kildare starting Junior Infants this coming September.

The ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ initiative is a collaboration between libraries and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth as part of the First 5 Strategy.

Inviting all children starting school this year to come and collect their Book Bag, Kildare's Right to Read coordinator Amye Quigley said: “Kildare Libraries are delighted to be involved in the First 5 My Little Library initiative. We can’t wait to welcome all the 4 and 5 year-old children in to collect their book bags and begin their library membership journey.

"Reading is so beneficial for developing empathy, imagination, and creativity. Stories can really help children to understand and deal with the stepping-stones of life, such as starting school.

"We hope that our new library members and their families will come back regularly to keep their My Little Library bag filled up with borrowed books and we hope to welcome them to story times, classes and all the other events we have to offer at the library.”