PICTURES: Farewell party for Naas' Rev Philip Heak, at the Moat Theatre, Co Kildare

Rev Philip Heak and his wife Christabel Clifford. Pictures: Aishling Conway
Rev Philip Heak, the outgoing Church of Ireland Rector of Naas Union of Parishes, has been appointed as the new Rector of Howth. A leaving party to bid farewell to the popular clergyman was held in the Moat Theatre last Thursday. The event featured several local musicians and some video tributes from his many Kildare friends.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
