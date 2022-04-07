Man held hatchet during Kildare store incident - claim

A man held a hatchet by his side during an incident at a Naas store, it was claimed at the local District Court on April 6.

Martin Lawrence, 22, whose address was given as 36 Foxborough Court, Lucan and brother John Lawrence, 28, whose address was also given as 36 Foxborough Court, Lucan are being prosecuted for alleged offences.

The former faces an allegation of theft and the latter faces an allegation of assault at Costcutters, Monread Avenue, Naas, on December 24, 2019.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it will be alleged that Martin Lawrence and there was a dispute over a voucher for electricity. He claimed that Martin Lawrence left without paying for the voucher and there was a struggle with a shop assistant.

It was further alleged that he removed his trousers belt and made a threat. It was also claimed that he held a hatchet by his side in an intimidatory manner.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the allegation will be denied.

It was also claimed that John Lawrence entered the premises and was involved in an alleged assault on a shop assistant.

The matter was adjourned to October 5