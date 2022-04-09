Wicklow TD seeks clarity on funding for the N11/M11 upgrade

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, Jennifer Whitmore has expressed growing concerns regarding traffic safety along the N11.

Dep Whitmore said she recently wrote to the Minister for Transport in light of the decision by the Minister not to grant funding for the proposed N11/M11 upgrade.

She says; “news of the decision not to fund the long-touted upgrade to the N11/M11 road, came as a huge disappointment for constituents in Wicklow. Since the end of Covid restrictions, traffic congestion on the N11 is increasing. The upgrade was focused on expanding public transport to reduce car dependency in the area, something that is much needed.

“Coupled with a lack of adequate public transport, the situation regarding this main route for commuters is worsening. Many constituents are concerned about road safety as drivers but also as pedestrians and bus users. Existing public transport is not meeting demand in the area.

“The decision not to fund the N11/M11 upgrade was short-sighted given the fact that existing public transport infrastructure is at maximum capacity and public transport has not been expanded along the N11 road. There are questions now as to whether there’s an opportunity for funding to be found elsewhere to get started on the proposed upgrade as soon as possible.

“I have written to the Minister for Transport requesting a progress update on the N11/M11 project and whether there is any opportunity for funds to be allocated so that car dependency, reducing carbon emissions and prioritising public transport are addressed,” concludes Whitmore.