Kildare Property Watch: Idylic Rathmore family home on market for €875,000

Number 8 Rathview is a stunning five bedroomed detached dormer bungalow of superb character.

It is set on an acre approximately of landscaped gardens in the exclusive residential enclave of Rathview, located in Rathmore village, just outside Naas.

This home is designed to quietly impress while still being an exceptionally relaxing place in which to live. It is a home for both entertaining and family life with a generous number of reception rooms including a games room with atrium, outdoor room, sumptuous sitting room and cosy living room.

All bedrooms are spacious doubles, three with en-suites, and the master bedroom includes a dressing room and sauna area.

The gardens are large and beautifully landscaped with specimen trees, evergreens and flowering shrubs.

Situated in the in the heart of Kildare’s equestrian countryside, Rathmore is a peaceful rural village with a strong community. It is just three minutes to the local primary school and community centre.

The village of Kilteel, with its thriving traditional music scene, is less than five minutes’ drive, and it is just 10 minutes to the busy town of Naas with an abundance of shops, restaurants, bars, sporting facilities and both primary and secondary schools.

Rathview is within easy access of major road networks including the M7 and M50 motorways making Dublin City easily accessible by car. The Luas at Citywest is 15 minutes’ drive, and the train station at Sallins just 15 minutes away.

The well proportioned accommodation in this wonderful property briefly comprises of: entrance porch, entrance hallway, sitting room, family room, living room/kitchen/dining room, games room, guest WC and bedroom with en-suite.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms (two en-suite) and a family bathroom. Outside there is an outdoor room, double garage and utility room.

The property comes with an asking price of €875,000 and an appointment to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie