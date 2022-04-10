CCTV to catch illegal dumpers could save Kildare County Council up to €1m a year - Senator

FILE PHOTO
Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has told the Seanad that the use of CCTV to deter illegal dumping could save Kildare County Council up to €1m a year it spends on clean-up operations.
Senator O’Loughlin said: “Every county has a problem with illegal dumping and littering and in Kildare we spend more than €1 million every year on gathering litter.
“We have a particular problem around the Bog of Allen and the Curragh. Around the Curragh, we also have a problem with illegal encampment, which starts around this time every year.
“The Curragh does not have the title of a national park but because of its unique archeology, heritage and geology, needs extra supports and funding to tackle illegal encampments and illegal dumping.”
