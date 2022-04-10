Crafty pigeon builds nest in Kildare's round tower closed for two years

A crafty bird has built a nest in the historic round tower in Kildare which was closed for the past two years due due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pigeon nest, which has two eggs in it, was spotted during a maintenance check by the caretaker Paddy Dowling.

As the attraction is not due to open until May 1, the eggs should have plenty time to hatch and the fledgings should be able to fly the nest before visitors return.

Paddy told the Leader: “I was checking the tower one day and I saw a pigeon fly up and from a distance I saw the nest made of twigs and two eggs sitting in it.

“I didn’t approach any closer or disturb the nest.

“Hopefully the chicks will hatch out and enjoy their temporary home in the round tower.”

The round tower is in the grounds of St Brigid’s Cathedral and both attractions have been closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Standing at almost 33 meters, the round tower is the highest accessible structure of its kind.

A round tower was used as a fortress within a monastery for monks to hide treasures such as gold ornaments and manuscripts.

Birdwatch Ireland said that pigeons are opportunistic and will look for a quiet location for their nest.

Spokesperson and birdwatcher Niall Hatch added: "Somewhere like a round tower is highly unusual because pigeons usually nest in trees or dense shrubbery.

"However the tower that is closed would make an secure nesting site and away from predators."

Niall added that wood pigeons are one of the first birds to start nesting as most feathered colleagues are only starting to gather materials in early April.