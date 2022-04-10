Man arrested after armed robbery near Kildare-Carlow border

File photo
Gardaí have arrested a man following an armed robbery that occurred at a business premises in Pollerton, Co Carlow, late in the evening of Saturday, April 9.
At approximately 9pm, one masked man entered a business premises in Pollerton, which is near the south Kildare border, armed with a firearm and threatened staff members. He demanded cash from the person behind the counter and left the scene with a large sum of cash. Nobody was injured during the robbery.
In a follow up search this evening, Sunday, April 10, a property in Carlow town was searched under warrant and during the course of the search a firearm and quantity of cash was recovered. A man in his 60s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Carlow Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
