Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday,

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dunne (née Morgan)

Hybla, Monasterevin, Kildare



Retired National School Teacher and formerly of Killyan, Newbridge, Co Galway.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Mary and Mark. Adored grandmother of Thomas,Emily, Billy, Felicity, Nicholas and Vivian. Lovingly remebered by her son in law Liam, daughter in law Mairèad, brother Mark, best friends Liam Havens and Mary Kaye, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and many past pupils.

A life devoted to family, faith and education.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Breda GERAGHTY (née Fitzgerald)

Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare / Clane, Kildare



GERAGHTY, Breda (née Fitzgerald), Roseberry, Newbridge and late of Firmount, Clane - 10th April 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Breda, predeceased by her loving husband Vincent and brothers Ernie, Andy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Siobhán, sons Davoc and Cathal, grandchildren Brendan and Brian, son-in-law Ger (Cawley), Brendan's wife Rebecca, great-granddaughter Jaime, sisters Mary, Anne and Cecelia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours, friends and dedicated carers.



May Breda Rest in Peace



Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the church.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) McGarry

Leixlip, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare



McGARRY, Thomas (Tommy) (Leixlip, and formerly Celbridge of Co. Kildare) April 9th, 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved life partner of Ger and dear brother of the late Patrick and Billy; Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving partner, children Lynda, Martin, Patrick and James and their mother Ann, Lynda, Steven, Amy, Charlene and Colína, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Michael, sisters Noeleen and Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening (April 12th) between 6 pm and 8 pm, house private at other times. Removal on Wednesday morning (April 13th) to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in the Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

Tommy’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Pat Doran (née Dunne)

Navan Road, Dublin 7, Dublin / Kill, Kildare



DORAN (née Dunne) Pat, 9th April 2022 peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, late of Navan Road, Dublin 7 and Kill, Co. Kildare. Beloved wife of the late Michael, very sadly missed by her children Monica, Niamh, Brendan and Patricia, sister Naedhbh, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, Ruud, Sanne, Ailis, Eoghan, Lira, Fionnuala, Vika and Liam, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home [Temporary Location] Cabra Day Centre, Bregia Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 D07 N2YI on Tuesday 12th April from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 13th April at 10am in Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, Dublin 7 followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. If you would like to view Pat’s Funeral Mass please click the link https://navanroadparish.com/. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for Pat’s family please click on the link Massey Bros. Private Condolence Section. All Enquiries to Massey Bros., Cabra 018389774.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dillis

