Tight fit: Firefighter had to hacksaw ring off man's finger

A firefighter using a hacksaw to remove the ring / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
The Accident & Emergency Department of a hospital had to call the fire brigade when medics couldn't remove a ring from a male paitient's finger.
Personnel from Donnybrook Fire Station responded and said they "resorted to traditional methods" using a hacksaw but the process took around 60 minutes of cutting.
Tungsten carbide is often referred to as a hard metal due to it's very high hardness in relation to other metals.
A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Specialist ring-cutting equipment in the hospital A&E was unable to cut the the tungsten carbide ring.
"Using a hacksaw for about an hour the ring was cut free."
