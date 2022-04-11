Firearm in alleged Kildare robbery case confirmed to be real, Naas District Court told

A firearm that gardaí claim was used in a robbery in Castledermot earlier this year has been confirmed to be real.

Gardaí told Naas District Court on Thursday, April 7, that a ballistics report confirmed that the handgun was indeed a real one.

DETAILS

Paul Reilly, 41, whose address was given as 13 Deansrath Road, Clondalkin, is being prosecuted for the theft of €1,363 in cash and cigarettes valued at €450 on January 15 at the John Horan Maxol service station, Main Street, Castledermot.

Jamie Kinsella, 27, whose address was given as 12 St Ronan’s Park, Clondalkin, is also being prosecuted in relation to the theft of cash and cigarettes as well as dangerous driving and criminal damage near the Circle K filling station on the M9 northbound, near Kilcullen, on the same date.

The pair were later identified by CCTV footage.

They were both denied bail at a previous hearing after gardaí detailed the seriousness of the allegations to Judge Desmond Zaidan.

TRIAL ON INDICTMENT ORDERED

At the latest hearing, Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed a trial on indictment at the Circuit Court.

Judge Zaidan made an order for the two accused men to appear via video-link next Wednesday, April 13, where a book of evidence is due to be presented to the two defendants.