Three Leinster stars return to full training ahead of Connacht second leg in Champions Cup

Leinster Rugby head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Friday's Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg clash with Connacht at Aviva Stadium (KO 5.30pm - LIVE on BT Sport and RTÉ Radio One).

It's all positive news this week for Cullen as there are no fresh injuries to report following the first leg win at The Sportsground on Saturday.

In addition, all of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour and Michael Milne have all recovered from their respective injuries and will train as normal this week.

Porter and Kelleher have been absent since picking up knocks during the Six Nations while Larmour suffered a hip injury in the win over Benetton Rugby at the beginning of March.

Prop Milne is yet to make an appearance in this campaign and will be a welcome addition as the squad prepare for a busy window of action.

There are no further updates on:

Dave Kearney (hamstring), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion) and Ryan Baird (back)