Wedding bells for Kildare county councillor as Fine Gael's Evie Sammon gets married

Evie Sammon and her husband Andy Reddin. PICTURE: Emma May Loughran
It’s official: one of Naas Municipal District’s county councillors, Evie Sammon, has tied the knot.
The Ballymore Eustace woman and her partner Andy Reddin were married on Friday, April 8, in Palmerstown House Estate, Naas surrounded by their families and friends.
They told the Leader: “We had an absolutely wonderful day celebrating our marriage with friends and family. The staff at Palmerstown House were fantastic and we danced the night away to Sax and the City Band.
PICTURE: Emma May Loughran
"We want to thank everyone for their well wishes and everyone who celebrated with us over the weekend in the Ballymore Inn.
They concluded: "We’re looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together."
