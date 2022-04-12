Fun for the whole family with Kildare village Easter activities

Kildare Village is putting on a host of events and activities this month taking place from Wednesday, April 13 through to Sunday, April 24, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Kildare Village over the Easter break.

All workshops are complementary and take place in the Minaw Collective located in the new phase at Kildare Village.

The Easter extravaganza at Kildare Village begins on Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14 with a family rave! Not just for the kids, the Family Rave Move with Carla is suitable for all ages from babies and younger children to parents and grandparents. The dance and movement classes are varied and adapted by Carla depending on the audience. These workshops take place from 12 pm to 4pm on Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14.

Each 40-minute workshop takes place per hour, families can let their kids expend some energy before visiting their favourite shops at the Village. Families can join in at any time and the workshops are complimentary.

Over the Easter weekend on Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17, Kildare Village hosts a special Easter Arts and Crafts Workshop for children from 3 to 12 years old Taking place daily from 12 – 4pm each workshop, located in the Minaw Collection space will create a different Easter themed craft to bring home and enjoy.

On bank holiday Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19 12 – 4pm, Project Fashion Academy takes place at Kildare Village. Hosted by designer Paul Alexander and his fashion team, Project Fashion will help unleash your little fashionista’s creativity, train them up in a skill that will last a lifetime and get hands-on experience in fashion design in a fun and educational way. Suitable for children and teenagers, Project Fashion will provide plain white t-shirts.

Wednesday, April 20, sees Rainbow Phil provide live music and entertainment for little ones at the Village. Families have been enjoying Rainbow Phil’s energetically entertaining music shows for many years.​ Popular with kids aged 0-6 and grownups of all ages.

Rounding off the Easter break, on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, families can unwind with Family Yoga and Kids Mindfulness in collaboration with Adidas. An event for the whole family to enjoy, no matter what age, and learn practical tools to help your family in today’s busy and sometimes confusing world.

Kildare Village will welcome a host of musicians and performers over the bank holiday weekend to entertain guests as they take in over 100 brands and delicious food offerings including buskers Zoe Clarke and Sam Clifford and a caricaturist. Saba restaurant at Kildare Village will also offer a specially curated Little Menu for children which includes everything from a Funky Monkey smoothie to spring rolls and sweet corn fritters. While Dunne and Crescenzi’s kids’ menu includes every kid’s favourites – Bolognese and gelato.