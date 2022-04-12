MISSING: Gardai appeal to help trace missing Carbury, Co Kildare, man last seen on Monday

Search

Missing man Alan Kane

A 42-year-old man is missing from Carbury, Co Kildare. 

Gardaí are appealing to the public to help trace the whereabouts of 42-year-old Alan Kane who went missing from his home in the village on Monday, April 11.

Alan is described as being 6 feet tall in height, with a broad build. He has black, balding hair, a beard and brown eyes. When last seen, Alan was wearing dark grey/ black work trousers and a matching jacket with work boots.
 
Gardaí and Alan’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.
 
Anyone with information on Alan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 046 955 3002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
 

