Restaurant in Naas, Kildare proposing big changes, planning permission documents show

Swans on the Green, Naas
Recent planning permission documents show that a restaurant based in the town of Naas is planning to conduct some expansive changes.
Swans on the Green Limited, which was established in 2002, has sought consent from Kildare County Council (KCC) to construct a single storey and a two-storey extension to the front and rear of its building at its site on the Kilcullen Road in Naas, with a total floor area of 345.7m².
These new areas will comprise of a kitchen, prep area, seating area on ground floor and on mezzanine first floor.
Read more Kildare business news
Swans on the Green Limited is also seeking permission from KCC for internal alterations to existing shop, car parking for 15 cars, and also for all ancillary works.
The date received is listed as April 8, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as May 12 and June 2 respectively.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.