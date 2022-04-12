Kildare schoolboy 'had jaw broken in assault'

Naas Courthouse
A schoolboy had his jaw broken in an assault, it was claimed at Naas District Court on April 6.
A teenager appeared before the court facing an allegation of assault causing harm at Prosperous Road, Clane on November 3 last.
Sgt Jim Kelly said the juvenile, aged 16 at the time, was assaulted at 4.15pm.
The court heard the suspect left the scene and the defendant was identified as the alleged assailant.
He said there was an incident in school, which went outside the school area and the victim was assaulted on the road.
The court also heard the defendant requested the injured party to apologise for comments he made.
Commenting that considerable force must have been used to break a jaw, Judge Desmond Zaidan asked if a medical report was available but was that none was available.
Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed reporting restrictions and commented that the case is very serious.
He expressed surprise that the Director of Public Prosecutions “sees it as minor”.
The judge added: “It’s serious at the upper end of serious.”
The case was adjourned to June 1.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.