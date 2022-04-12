PHOTO GALLERY: Clane Musical and Dramatic Society present Legally Blonde to Kildare audiences

Clane Musical and Dramatic Society present Legally Blonde to Kildare audiences. Legally Blonde the Musical is directed and choreographed by Olivia Smith with musical direction by Dave McGauran.
Legally Blonde tells the story of a young college student, Elle Woods, who in a desperate bid to win back her ex enrolls in Harvard Law School, where she embarks on a life changing journey of self-discovery while covered in pink from head to toe.
Pictured above are the Legally Blonde performers at the Abbey in Clane. Aideen Leacy who plays Elle Woods alongside the girls of Delta Nu.
All photos by Aishling Conway.
