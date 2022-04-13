Search

13 Apr 2022

Kildare's Punchestown racecourse pledge to Irish Red Cross Ukraine crisis appeal

Kildare's Punchestown racecourse pledge to Irish Red Cross Ukraine crisis appeal

Punchestown Racecourse. PICTURE: File Photo

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

13 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Punchestown racecourse have pledged to donate all proceeds from tickets purchased over this Easter weekend for Ballymore Family Day to the Irish Red Cross (IRC) Ukraine crisis appeal.   

A spokesperson for the racecourse said: "Red Cross teams are on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding region as well as here in Ireland providing crucial aid for Ukrainian refugees.

"Your support will enable the IRC to continue their work to provide for basic needs such as water, food, medical aid, shelter and other essential needs."

Commenting on the news, Conor O’Neill, Punchestown CEO, said: "We are all united in our horror at what is happening in Ukraine.

"Families and loved ones are being displaced and the consequences of this war are devastating.

"In addition to our Easter weekend fundraiser, we will be rolling out some additional activities to raise funds in the coming days and weeks; if everyone gives a little it will help a lot."

Charlie Lamson, Head of Fundraising at IRC, added: “The situation in Ukraine is accelerating and the need for funds to support teams on the ground has never been more crucial.

"Awareness and action like this Easter weekend appeal by Punchestown will all go towards supporting families that have been torn apart by this conflict."

The Ballymore Family Day is the concluding day of the Punchestown Festival and takes place on Saturday, April 30.

According to the racecourse, Saturday has become the most popular day at the festival, with crowds of over 35,000 expected to attend. 

The Punchestown Festival gets underway on Tuesday, April 26 and runs through to Saturday, April 30.

All proceeds for festival Saturday tickets purchased between Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18, go to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.    

Visit https://punchestown.com/book-tickets/festival-tickets/ or donate directly to www.donate.redcross.ie.

