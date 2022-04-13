Search

13 Apr 2022

New development proposed for Maynooth University's North Campus, Kildare planning permission documents show

New development proposed for Maynooth University's North Campus, Kildare planning permission documents show

Maynooth University. PICTURE: File Photo

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

13 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that a new development has been proposed for Maynooth University's (MUI) North Campus.

According to the documents, MUI is seeking consent from KCC for the provision of an outdoor gym facility and sports area at the campus, along with all associated site development works.

Kildare's Punchestown racecourse pledge to Irish Red Cross Ukraine crisis appeal

PHOTOS: Kildare Defence Forces members raise money for IMNDA and Aoibheann's Pink Tie at Whitewater SC

Charity run and cycle for great causes

The date received is listed as April 11, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as May 15 and June 5.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media