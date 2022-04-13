Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, April 13

The death has occurred of Maura Owens (née Corcoran)

Burtown, Athy, Kildare



Owens (Burtown, Athy, Co Kildare), Maura – died Tuesday 12th April 2022, in the care of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Brendan and much loved mother to Brian, the late Barry, Conor, Jennifer, Brendan and William.Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Aoife, the late Marc, Neil, Aisling, Saoirse, Harry, Mark,Sophie, Holly, Luke and Tadhg, sister Bridie, brothers Lar and Thomas, daughters-in-laws, son-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Thursday (April 14th) between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael Parish Church, Athy for Funeral Liturgy at 10am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/

Burial afterwards in St Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.

House private please.

Those who would like

to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Burke

Rowanville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife and soul mate Monica, son Pádraig, daughter Muiríosa, daughter-in-law Sheila, adored grandson Noah, sister Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 3pm on Thursday. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Thursday evening to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for 6pm. Funeral service on Friday morning at 11am. Pat's funeral service will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please, donations of desired to "The Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh. https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/campaigns/support-friends-of-st-brigids-hospice/

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Buckley

Cedarwood Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Buckley, William (Bill), Cedarwood Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, April 11th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, beloved son of the late Jenny. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Michelle, son Craig and his mother Ann, daughter-in-law Sheena, grandchildren Jayce, Neveah and Hunter, father Pat and his wife Margaret, sisters Caroline & Bettina, brothers Kenneth, Kieran (Fada), Fintan & Padraic, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts and uncles, extended family, friends and colleagues.





Rest In Peace.





Reposing at his residence on Thursday afternoon from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at the Carmelite Friary Church, Kildare Town (R51 X827) for 10:30am funeral prayers, followed by burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare Town.





Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, donations if desired to the family's personal fundraiser on behalf of the Mater Foundation: click here to donate.





House private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Alice Hope (née Yeomans)

6 Woodstock Lodge, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Tony and sister of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving children Josie, Lisa, Alice, Edward, Anthony and Gerard, brothers Thomas, Freddie, Willie and Michael, sisters Carmel, Lily and Chrissie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eir Code R14 TX26) on Wednesday evening (13th April) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home at 11.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Funeral Liturgy at 12 noon. The Liturgy will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.