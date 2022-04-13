Dawn Walk 2022 in Kildare to raise awareness over mental health

The Teach Dara Community and Family Centre is holding a Dawn Walk event in Kildare later this month to raise awareness about mental health.

Commencing at 5am, the walk will start at Kildare Village, passing through St Brigid’s Well and the National Stud, then ending at Market Square, Kildare Town.

Organisers behind the event described the route as a 'mindful 5km walk to remember those lost to or families in the aftermath of suicide.'

They added that all proceeds will go towards offering immediate crisis counseling to all that need it.

Further information and registration can be found by clicking here.

It is €20 for adults and €10 for children.

The Dawn Walk takes place on Saturday, April 23.

If you have been affected by this article, you can find resources to help you by emailing Samaritans Ireland at jo@samaritans.ie or ring 116 123.

Additionally, you can visit pieta.ie or freephone 1800 247 247.