Search for missing Kildare man called off after body is found

RIP to the late Alan Kane
Following the recovery of a body in County Kildare yesterday, the missing person appeal in respect of Alan Kane aged 42, who had been missing from his home in Carbury since Monday, has been called off.
An Garda Síochána said it wanted to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.
A short statement said: "Following the recovery of a body in County Kildare on Tuesday, the missing person appeal in respect of Alan Kane has been stood down.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter.
"No further action is required and no further information is available at this time."
