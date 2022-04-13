Case involving a man allegedly caught with baseball bats and a knife struck out by Kildare judge

The defendant's solicitor, David Gibbons, told Judge Desmond Zaidan on Thursday, April 7 that his client’s case had not been heard twice previously. PICTURE: Naas Courthouse, File Pic
A Naas District Court judge struck out a case against a man allegedly caught with three baseball bats and a knife in Kildare.
James Keenan, with an address given as 7 Meelagh View, Mahon, Blackrock, Co Cork, was allegedly caught with the items on February 21 last.
His solicitor, David Gibbons, told Judge Desmond Zaidan on Thursday, April 7, that his client’s case had not been heard twice previously.
When the judge asked gardaí why no progress was made in the case, Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob replied: "I have no idea."
