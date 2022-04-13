Search

14 Apr 2022

'Stop the carbon tax', Kildare representative urges government

'Stop the carbon tax', Kildare representative urges government

Carbon tax is levied on fossil fuels. PICTURE: File Photo

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

13 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare political representative has urged the government to drop the carbon tax.

It follows after An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the govt's latest package will 'more than offset' the cost of the increase in carbon tax that is due to kick in on May 1.

People Before Profit’s (PBP) Kildare Rep, Paul Mahon, is calling on the government to abolish the carbon tax.

According to Mr Mahon, although the stated goal of this policy is to raise the cost of living and incentivise people to switch to alternatives, he insisted that this 'overlooks the fact' that switching to alternatives, such as retrofitting and electric vehicles, '(which) is itself extremely costly.'

He explained: "The proposed retrofit scheme requires people to borrow up to €25,000 in order to complete the retrofit with the state picking up the other €25,000.

"Renovations of this scale are way beyond the means of the vast majority of people and given the number of years it would take to realize the cost benefits, many would hardly see it in their lifetime.

Kildare's Punchestown racecourse pledge to Irish Red Cross Ukraine crisis appeal

Local Kildare mums to lose out as maternity services clinic not returning to Naas Hospital

"That, coupled with the shortage of workers to complete the work mean labour and related costs, are likely to increase which will have to be paid for by the homeowners."

Mr Mahon further said that the scheme will also do nothing for the hundreds of thousands renting 'who will just have to suffer from cold homes and increased heating and fuel costs.'

He continued: "If the costs imposed by the carbon taxes leave people unable to save to afford alternatives, then this measure is completely counterproductive.

"Moreover, as noted by Dr Cara Augustenborg, people are already responding to the increases in energy prices resulting from massive inflation, which makes the carbon tax seem even more unnecessary.

'MORE CARROT AND LESS STICK IS REQUIRED'

"Rural Ireland is so badly served by public transport or and cycling/pedestrian infrastructure, the car is the only mode of transport for many, so the carbon tax is a direct attack on the quality of life of people in towns and villages across Ireland.

"Yes we need to wean ourselves off carbon, we need to make radical changes, but a just transition means making the alternatives available and incentivising people to switch so that switching is the easy option: more carrot and less stick is required," he concluded.

In related news, PBP notably faced controversy last week after its members refused to applaud Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Irish govt.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media