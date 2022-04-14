Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, April 14

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Carroll (née Reynolds)

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare / Birr, Offaly



Formerly of Crinkill, Birr, Co. Offaly. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John and sister of the late Joe, Kevin and Phil. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sabrina and Juanita, grandchildren Seán, Yasmine and Hadith, sons-in-law Declan and Sam, brothers Eugene and Ger, sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bernie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Thursday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for funeral service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths cemetery, Newbridge. Bernie's funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page:

https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/live/

The death has occurred of John CHAPMAN

28 Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / The Curragh, Kildare / Wexford



John Chapman of 28 Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Kiltra, Co. Wexford and The Curragh, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of The Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow, on April 13th, 2022.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of John and Linda, adored grandfather of Emily, Cara and Cailín and cherished brother of Michael, Tom, Anne, Teresa and the late Tony.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Michael Óg and Evie, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Grant, daughter-in-law Michelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 3p.m on Monday with Prayers at 7p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30a.m to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge, Co Kildare for burial.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, John’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Ireland.

The death has occurred of Alan Kane

Coonough, Carbury, Kildare, W91 PY0E



Kane, Alan, Coonough, Carbury, Co. Kildare, April 12th 2022, suddenly, beloved son of the late May, deeply regretted by his loving daughters Robin and Grace, father Mick, partner Selena and her children Lara and Adam, sister Caroline, brother Michael, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Rosarii, niece Anna, nephews Michael, Christopher and Michael Thomas, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his father's residence (W91PY0E) on Saturday and Sunday from 4-8pm, with rosary on both nights at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at Christ The King Church, Cooleragh (W91 YPH2) 12 noon funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown (W91 X25P)

Alan's funeral mass can be view on Monday morning by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

The death has occurred of Anishkumar Nair

Leixlip, Kildare



Anishkumar P.S. Nair (Ryewater Apartments, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) April 11th. 2022, (Suddenly).

Beloved husband of Vrinda Nair Vijayan and dear father of Avanthika.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, parents Sasidharan and Nirmala C.P., brother Sursehkumar, father-in-law Vijayakrishnan Nair, mother-in-law Valsala Nair, sister-in-laws Saranya Nair and Vidhya Dileep, brother-in-law Dileep kumar, relatives, his work colleagues and everybody in Ryevale Nursing Home and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Thursday evening (14th. April) from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral Service on Friday afternoon (15th April) at 1.00pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The Service may be view by clicking on the link below.

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

he death has occurred of Noel O'Brien

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, daughter Nicola, son Mark, granddaughter Ciara, son in law Maurizio, daughter in law Suzie, sister Helen, brothers and sisters in law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. A cremation service will take place for family and close friends in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 12:25pm on Saturday.