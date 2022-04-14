'Crack cocaine was actually heroin', Kildare garda tells Naas District Court

The revelation was made by Detective Garda Seamus Doyle at Naas District Court on Thursday, April 7. PICTURE: Naas Courthouse, File Photo
A suspected haul of crack cocaine estimated to be worth €7,000 was in fact €14,000 worth of heroin, it was found following an analysis.
The revelation was made by Detective Garda Seamus Doyle at Naas District Court on Thursday, April 7.
He said that the drugs are alleged to have belonged to Evan Hughes, with an address given as 27 Glenfield Grove in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.
Det Gda Doyle said he and his colleagues executed a search warrant and later discovered the haul at a property on Robert Street in Newbridge on Saturday, March 5, at around 3pm.
Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to continue bail for the 21-year-old defendant until the case returns on June 2, for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
