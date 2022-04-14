Search

14 Apr 2022

Kildare-based solicitor to become judge in the District Court

Senan Hogan

14 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

A Newbridge-based solicitor is to become a District Court judge.

The Government has agreed to nominate solicitor Andrew Cody for appointment as an Ordinary Judge of the District Court by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

Mr Cody was educated at Cistercian College Roscrea, and University College Cork and is the son of the late Seamus and Mary Cody of Clonmore, Templemore Co Tipperary.

Mr Cody is married to solicitor Eva O’Brien, and they have two grown up children, Katie and Nicholas.

Mr Cody was apprenticed to the late Gus Cunningham of Butler, Cunningham and Molony Solicitors in Templemore Co Tipperary and has been in practice in Reidy Stafford LLP Newbridge and Kilcullen for the last 32 years where he has served for over 18 years as Managing Partner.

Mr Cody has been Chairman of the Complaints Committee of the Law Society, Chairman of Garda Disciplinary Panels, Independent Deputy Chairman of the Appeals Body of the Turf Club and a member of the Complaints Committee of the Legal Services Regulatory Authority.

