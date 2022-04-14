New 50-bedroom Kildare hotel to open next year

How the new hotel will look / PHOTO: Townmore Construction
Work is progressing construction of a new 3-storey 50 bedroom 4-star hotel at the Goffs complex in Kill which is due to be finished in May next year.
The development by Townmore Construction includes a restaurant and bar and an events space.
The plans also feature 60 car parking spaces, bicycle parking and bus parking.
Works are expected to take in the region of 16 months to complete.
The 3,000 metre development will be built on a 3.4 hectare site.
The project is being co-promoted by Kildare Hotel Opportunities Limited based in Tullamore and Robert J Goff of Goffs.
The hotel will include the provision of bedroom balconies to the southwest.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €6m, according to Construction Information Services.
